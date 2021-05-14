AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 87.92% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

NASDAQ ALVR opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $127,734.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 1,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 87,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of AlloVir by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 78,429 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

