Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $482,851,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,070.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,242,000 after buying an additional 105,771 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $49.03 on Friday, reaching $2,311.00. 48,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,261.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,966.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.