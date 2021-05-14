Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lessened by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 537.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,271,486,000 after buying an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $46.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,308.34. 45,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,261.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,966.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total transaction of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock worth $91,551,013. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

