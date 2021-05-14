Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Announces Earnings Results

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 5,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,376. The firm has a market cap of $283.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

