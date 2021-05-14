Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALTG stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 373,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $450.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83.

ALTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

