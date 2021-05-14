Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.34. The company has a market cap of C$693.70 million and a PE ratio of -25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.78 and a 1 year high of C$19.15.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$21.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.80 million. Analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Altius Minerals Corporation acquired 19,700 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.31 per share, with a total value of C$281,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$563,814.

ALS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Laurentian upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

