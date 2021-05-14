Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alto Ingredients Inc. is a producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. Alto Ingredients Inc., formerly known as Pacific Ethanol Inc., is based in SACRAMENTO, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Alto Ingredients from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ALTO stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,807. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. Alto Ingredients has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.24.

In other news, VP James R. Sneed sold 100,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 174,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,356.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jones sold 20,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,935.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

