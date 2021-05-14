Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Receives C$56.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 price objective (down from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “na” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE AIF opened at C$56.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.60. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$38.06 and a 1 year high of C$64.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$54.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

