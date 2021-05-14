Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is S. R. Schill & Associates’ 8th Largest Position

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,073 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,285.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,203.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

