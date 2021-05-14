Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Raised by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 73.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 9.1% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $4,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,161.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,285.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,203.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,161.32.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

