Ambu A/S’s (AMBBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 3,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.06. Ambu A/S has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

