Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

AMTB opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.39 million, a P/E ratio of 360.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miguel Palacios bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 190.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

