Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Raised by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameren by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ameren by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,400,220 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

