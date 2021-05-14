American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.41 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 825,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,783. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

