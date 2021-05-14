American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $86.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

