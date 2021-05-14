American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

HOT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report on Monday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.75.

Shares of HOT.UN traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 92,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.51. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.11 and a 12 month high of C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$328.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

