American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Kevin T. Hogan Sells 41,000 Shares

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

American International Group stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

