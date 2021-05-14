American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Well has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,129. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $1,924,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,375 shares in the company, valued at $30,985,526.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $72,381.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,145.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 538,325 shares of company stock worth $9,701,702.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

