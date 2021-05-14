American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

AMWL stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. 15,627,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,653,129. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 3,846 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $72,381.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 726,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 over the last ninety days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.06.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

