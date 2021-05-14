American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $266.21 million.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653,129. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on American Well in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.06.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 34,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $623,016.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 695,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,522,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,701,702 in the last three months.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

