Analysts Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. ASGN reported earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASGN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ASGN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 266,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,044. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.79 and a 1 year high of $110.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22.

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $97,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,621.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

