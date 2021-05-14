Analysts Anticipate Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $217.29 Million

Analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) will announce $217.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $216.90 million to $217.50 million. Cloudera posted sales of $210.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year sales of $919.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.00 million to $925.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $996.80 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE:CLDR traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,749. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,180.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 348,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,254. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 970,727 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cloudera by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,424 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudera by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after purchasing an additional 603,552 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

