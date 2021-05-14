Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Announce $6.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings per share of $6.73 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the lowest is $6.39. Humana posted earnings of $12.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $21.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $24.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

HUM traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $454.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,732. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $435.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.17. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after buying an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

