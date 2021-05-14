Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.67. PulteGroup reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.05%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 174,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

