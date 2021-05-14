Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Eversource Energy posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,649,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,740,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,107 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,889 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,959,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,080,000 after purchasing an additional 30,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,636,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ES opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

