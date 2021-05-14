Analysts Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Posted by on May 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) will post $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Waste Connections posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,741. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 155.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

