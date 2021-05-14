Analysts Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

WHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 882,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 79,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 51,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $312.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.38. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

