Analysts Issue Forecasts for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Organogenesis in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $24.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Organogenesis by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

