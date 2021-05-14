Analysts Offer Predictions for ModivCare Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MODV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $141.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth about $295,987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,344,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,144,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

