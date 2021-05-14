Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Target Price at $135.33

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,186,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 428.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,994,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $412,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,351 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aptiv by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after purchasing an additional 613,672 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.67. 10,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,284. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.91. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $57.26 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

