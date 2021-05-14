Analysts Set Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) PT at $45.08

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.08.

ARGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ARGO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.97.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.78%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.