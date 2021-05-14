Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $121.63

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of GWRE traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.82 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $331,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,101.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,148 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $122,181.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $504,584.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,712,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,400,000 after buying an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,356,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 702,329 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 114,338 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,372,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.