Analysts Set Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Target Price at $53.86

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Insmed alerts:

INSM traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 1,568,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $45.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,809,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.