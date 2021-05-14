Analysts Set New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price at $3.25

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYMT. B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.49. 1,646,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,278. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 45.25, a current ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.00.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $32,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

