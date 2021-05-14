Analysts Set Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Price Target at $28.89

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NOMD traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $20.21 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Nomad Foods by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 149,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

