Analysts Set The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) PT at GBX 1,032

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,032 ($13.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of LON UTG traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,112 ($14.53). The company had a trading volume of 533,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,917. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a PE ratio of -34.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,118.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,025.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The Unite Group has a one year low of GBX 680.12 ($8.89) and a one year high of GBX 1,191 ($15.56).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.75 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 8,276 shares of The Unite Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, with a total value of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54).

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

