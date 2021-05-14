Analysts Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Target Price at C$150.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

X opened at C$132.18 on Tuesday. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$120.13 and a twelve month high of C$144.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$134.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.69. The stock has a market cap of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$219.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.40%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

