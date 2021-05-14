Analysts Set Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) Price Target at CHF 413.63

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (VTX:ZURN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 415.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZURN. UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 430 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1-year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1-year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

