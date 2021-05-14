Analyzing Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) & Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF)

Trillion Energy International (OTCMKTS:TCFF) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -32.64% -6.64% -3.97%

Risk & Volatility

Trillion Energy International has a beta of 3.22, suggesting that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its stock price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trillion Energy International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 1.68 $480.00 million $0.75 14.76

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than Trillion Energy International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trillion Energy International and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trillion Energy International 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 2 7 10 0 2.42

Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.64%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Trillion Energy International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.1% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Trillion Energy International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trillion Energy International Company Profile

Trillion Energy International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration, and production company in Bulgaria and Turkey. It owns oil and gas producing assets in Turkey; and a coal bed methane exploration license in Bulgaria. The company was formerly known as Park Place Energy Inc. and changed its name to Trillion Energy International Inc. in April 2019. Trillion Energy International Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Ankara, Turkey.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

