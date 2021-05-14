Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Announces Earnings Results

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,952. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $780.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.70.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $1,842,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

