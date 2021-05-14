Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Angi in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

ANGI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 1.88. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.71.

In other Angi news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,991. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

