Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Angi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.56.

Angi stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. Angi has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $169,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 291,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,716.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,132 shares of company stock worth $1,014,991. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Angi by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 215,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

