Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (AEP) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on July 16th

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Anglo-Eastern Plantations’s previous dividend of $0.005. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AEP opened at GBX 652.40 ($8.52) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 628.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 597.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Anglo-Eastern Plantations has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm has a market capitalization of £258.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67.

Get Anglo-Eastern Plantations alerts:

About Anglo-Eastern Plantations

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber products.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo-Eastern Plantations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.