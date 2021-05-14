Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Annaly Capital Management also posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

NYSE:NLY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.13. 14,843,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,131,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

