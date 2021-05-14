Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ANVS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.89. 949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,010. Annovis Bio has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Annovis Bio in the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annovis Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

