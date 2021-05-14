Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AON by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of AON by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.00.

Shares of AON stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $177.21 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.38.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.25%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

