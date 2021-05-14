Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Down 3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) traded down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.57 and last traded at $44.28. 15,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 648,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. Also, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,704. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.1% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 130.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

