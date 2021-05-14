Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Shares Gap Up to $14.34

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.34, but opened at $15.06. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 2,492 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.10%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $105,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,270.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

