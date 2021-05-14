Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price target on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

APPN stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.77. 29,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,726. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -153.95 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $4,899,345. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Appian by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after buying an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,142,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,622,000 after purchasing an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,846,000 after purchasing an additional 169,526 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

