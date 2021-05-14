Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading Down 7.1%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) was down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.34 and last traded at $82.47. Approximately 7,392 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,109,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -140.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.62.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345. 46.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Appian by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 46.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Appian by 80.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Appian by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

